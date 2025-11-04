Now, 22 new dental and oral surgeries to be performed free of cost

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has included “Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery” , a specialized branch of dental medicine, in the list of treatments covered under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Under this inclusion, 22 new dental and oral surgeries, along with treatments related to oral cancer, have been added, informed president of the Maharashtra State Dental Council, Dr. Narendra Kale .

The decision to revise the list of treatments under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was approved in the state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. With Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery now part of the list, dental treatments will become more accessible to economically weaker patients.

Experts in the health sector had earlier submitted a draft proposal to the government seeking the inclusion of dental and oral disease treatments under the scheme.

Relief for the underprivileged

“This decision will make dental care more accessible to the poor. On behalf of the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan’s Health Department and Doctor Cell, as well as the Maharashtra State Dental Council, we have been consistently following up with the state government on this matter. As president of the Maharashtra State Dental Council, I welcome this decision. We will continue to pursue the inclusion of more dental treatments under this scheme in the future,” said Dr. Narendra Kale, President, Maharashtra State Dental Council.