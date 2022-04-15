Now, Aurangabad is free from Covid-19 pandemic

Aurangabad, April 15:

After a long wait of 761 days, the district has got relief from the Covid-19 pandemic situation. There is no reporting of a single new patient in the past six days. Meanwhile, there were three active patients, who were given discharge, after completion of their treatment on Friday.

It may be noted that Covid-19 created a havoc in all over the world from March 15, 2020. There were reporting of large number of patients in the city. There was reporting of 2,000 patients in one single day for many days, while there were also reporting of upto 40 deaths in a day during the treatment. The deaths had created terror in the city during the first and second wave of the pandemic situations. The health administration faced hardship during the second wave. There was shortage of beds compared to the rush of patients. However, the district and health administration overcame all odds and successfully handled the situation and made neccessary arrangements for the patients. The third wave commenced from March 2022 and majority of the patients underwent the treatment under home isolation. The wave disappeared in a month. The reporting of new patients and deaths also got stopped.

There were three active patients undergoing treatment in the district and they were given discharge on Friday. The health administration heaved a sigh of relief after the figure of active patients achieved ‘ zero’.

Needless to say, the District Administration, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Zilla Parishad (ZP), deputy directorate (health), Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), District Civil Hospital, Meltron Hospital and city’s many private hospitals took hard efforts in rendering health care services in the city in the last two years .Besides, the focuss on vaccination has also helped reducing the danger of spreading Covid-19 in the district.

Status of Covid-19 patients in district (on Friday)

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Active Patients: 00

Total Patients: 1,69,771

Total Patients discharged: 03 (City: 02, Rural: 01)

Total Patients Discharged: 1,66,036

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 death on Friday)

Status of Covid-19 vaccine (in district)

Total Vaccination: 51,61,786

First Dose: 29,49,871

Second Dose: 21,61,885

Precaution Dose: 50,030