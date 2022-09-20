Now, Bamu offers online MBA & MCA courses for in-service aspirants

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

Those who are in-service will now be able to pursue postgraduate courses without attending daily classes within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University through online mode.

It may be noted that youths have to attend classes and show required attendance in regular undergraduate and postgraduate courses colleges and universities. So, those who are in-service cannot take admission to any course because of attendance conditions. Most of the education institutes, including colleges and universities, imparted online learning during the two years of the Covid outbreak.

This gave the idea that online learning can be done for some courses through the latest technology and facilities. The university decided to launch two online PG courses, for the first time in its history, for the academic year 2022-23, considering the importance of learning through digital. It has established a Centre for Online Education Platform (COEP) to conduct two online courses initially. Bamu officers said that number of courses would be increased as per the demand and requirements in future.

1000 intake of each course

The University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education have granted permission for MBA and MCA with 1000 intake each. The duration of each course will be of two years. COEP director Dr Ramesh Manza said that those candidates who are in-service would be able to take admissions to the courses. He said that the admission process for the courses would be launched soon. “The COEP aspires to take part in the Digital-India Scheme and start online courses to benefit a large number of aspirants while strengthening its students base,” he added.

Currently offering 75 PG courses in offline mode

There are 480 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges which offer courses in Science, Arts, Commerce, Management, Law, Education, Physical Education, Fine Art, Pharmacy and Engineering in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts. The university departments offer 75 PG courses along with some UG, Diploma and Certificate courses in the city and Osmanabad campuses.

Hiring agency for content creation, delivery

University started inviting expression of interest from experienced service providers and organisations to develop a platform for Content Creation and Delivery, Integration of Teaching Learning Material, Learning Management Systems, Process completion from Admission, Attendance, Continuous Evaluation and Examination.