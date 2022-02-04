Now, Building Permissions, Completion Certificate in one week!
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 4, 2022 10:50 PM2022-02-04T22:50:07+5:302022-02-04T22:50:07+5:30
Lokmat News Network Aurangabad, Feb 4: In a major development, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today has assured the ...
Lokmat News Network
Aurangabad, Feb 4:
In a major development, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today has assured the CREDAI delegation of issuing building permission or occupancy (completion) certificate within eight days. The AMC through this novel
initiative hopes to generate an income of Rs 100 crore and it strives to become debt-free by March end.
The AMC officials and CREDAI office-bearers had a meeting at the civic headquarters today. CREDAI (Aurangabad) president Nitin Bagadia, vice president Vikas Chaudhary, Bhaskar Chaudhary, secretary Akhil Khanna, Rohit
Suryawanshi, Sameer Malkhare, Balaji Yerawar, Jambagi, Neelkanth Nagpal, Sahil Kasliwal, Akhil Bhalekar, Gopesh Yadav, Amol Kulkarni and AMC's Deputy Director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh, deputy engineer Sanjay Kombde and
Sanjay Chamle were present in the meeting. The AMC administrator A K Pandey joined them online.
The administrator apprised the delegation of transforming the AMC into a debt-free organisation by March 31. He informed that the Town Planning (TP) Section generates a major share of revenue every year. The TP Section has crossed the figure
of Rs 100 crore collection, this year. Hence new schemes will be introduced to boost the income. Deshmukh then briefed upon the schemes in the meeting.
It is learnt that the AMC will be accepting the housing proposals offline till March only. Later on, the proposals will be accepted online only. Hence the builders should submit their new housing proposals in large numbers and
the permissions will be granted to them within eight days. The completion certificate will also be issued during the same tenure, said Deshmukh.
Meanwhile, the members, who had submitted the housing proposals previously, have been told to deposit the necessary amount and obtain the final building permissions.
CREDAI president Bagadia said that the administrator has taken positive steps to enhance the income of AMC. Earlier, the Pune Municipal Corporation had taken similar positive steps. As a result, the city is witnessing rapid development.
The builders here will also respond positively to the AMC for the sake of the city's development, said Bagadia.Open in app