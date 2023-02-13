Now, centralised admissions process for foreign students in State

Aurangabad: Now, international students admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses in universities and colleges will be carried out through a State level centralised admission process (CAP) for the academic year 2023-23.

The State Government decided to implement CAP through the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC).

The Cell launched a portal for foreign candidates seeking admission to various courses in the State.

It may be noted that the international students were given admissions to first-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses directly in different faculties including technical, medical and AYUSH.

Nearly 4,000 students from the different countires including Yement, Kenya and Sudan are pursuing education in the State.

Now, the Cell will conduct CAP for the admissions to foreign students, Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin, Overseas Citizens of India and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries candidates who will have to register through the portal of the Cell.

The CET Cell launched the portal (https://fn.mahacet.org) for admissions registration. Candidates who register and select a single course will be charged a fee of Rs 1000.

Colleges asked to share information

The Cell asked all the directors and principals of the colleges to upload information and course-wise brochure in soft copy in the prescribed format. It will share information with foreign candidates about the professional courses.

Course to be offered in different streams

The different courses offered by the Cell for the admissions included B E/ B Tech, B Arch, B HMCT, B Plan, B Pharm, Pharm D, M E/M Tech, MBA, MMS, MCA, M HMCT, M Plan, M Pharm, LLB (three and five years), B Ed, B P Ed, M Ed, M P Ed, B Sc (Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Agriculture Bio-Tech), B Tech (Food Technology and Agriculture Engineering) and B BA (Agriculture).