Now, CSMC bear additional cost of Rs 13 cr!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The financial burden which was to fall upon the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has been reduced to Rs 13 crore from Rs 20 crore after the contractors of the supplementary water supply scheme work agreed upon reducing the estimated cost quoted by them in response to the five tenders.

It may be noted that till the new water supply scheme is completed, the state assigned the

Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to initiate the process of laying a 900 mm size pipeline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi by spending Rs 193 crore. Hence the MJP invited tenders and it received the quotations which were above the estimated prices. Hence the MJP wrote a letter to the CSMC administration stating to bear the burden of additional cost (which will be above the estimated price of tender). Earlier, the additional burden mentioned in the letter was of Rs 20 crore, but now it would be Rs 13 crore, said the sources.

The work of laying the pipeline will be done on the route from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. The work has been divided into three phases Jayakwadi to Dhorkin (length 12 km); Dhorkin to Pharola (length 14 km) and Pharola to Nakshatrawadi (length 14 km).

Of which, the tender for laying a 12-km long pipeline was quoted at 11.76 pc above; the remaining two of 14 km length each were quoted at 23.19 pc and 24 pc above.

Besides, these three tenders, the MJP had also invited tenders to construct a water treatment plant (WTP) at Pharola and Pharola-Dhorkin pump house. The pump house quotation was 8.51 pc below the estimated price and the quotation for constructing a new WTP and maintaining the old WTP was 29 pc above. Hence the project cost scales up by an additional amount of Rs 20 crore.

During the meeting between MJP and the responding contractors, Rudrani and Shrihari Constructions agreed to reduce their quotations by 14.50 pc. The WTP quotation also got reduced by 21 pc, said the sources, adding that the demand for additional funds will be made to the government.