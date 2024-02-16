Now, enjoy boat-riding in Mombatta Talao

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The local self-governing body has introduced a boating service, in the famous Mombatta Talao, situated in Daulatabad Ghat, recently.

The service has been introduced with three boats. It includes one speed boat and two water scooters. Two more boats will be launched soon. The tourists and visitors are enjoying the facility.

Earlier, the zilla parishad administration had appointed a private contractor to provide the service through a tender process.

The service has been introduced without any official inauguration. The guardian minister was supposed to inaugurate the service on January 26, but could not due to some reasons he is not available.

Box

The contractor is charging Rs 100 per adult person and Rs 70 per child (of less than 13 years) for a boat ride of 1-km. One lifeguard and one driver are kept in reserve, while each customer is provided a safety jacket as well.