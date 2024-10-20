Now, no optional questions for JEE-Main-25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The aspirants of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2025 will have to attempt all the questions compulsorily in the coming session.

It may be noted that when the COVID-19 pandemic spread, the National Testing Agency (NTA) implemented an option in section B of each subject in the JEE (Main) allowing candidates to attempt any five questions out of a total of 10 questions since JEE (Main) 2021.

This change was introduced as a temporary measure to accommodate the challenges posed during the pandemic and was in practice until the year 2024 for JEE (Main) examination.

With the declaration of the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) on COVID-19 as an end-of-public health emergency on May 5, 2023, it was decided to discontinue the optional selection of questions.

The examination structure will return to its original format, where section B will contain only five questions per subject, and candidates will be required to attempt all five questions, without any options for selection in JEE (Main) 2025 for Paper 1 (BE/B Tech), Paper-II-A (B Arch) and Paper-II- B (B Planning).

The JEE-Main will revert to the original pattern. Each subject will consist of 25 questions, with five mandatory questions in section B for all three subjects-Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. With this change, the detailed pattern of examination will be available in the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main)–2025.

The registration process for the JEE-Main-2025 will be starting in due course of time.