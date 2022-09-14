Now pay Rs 26 as soon as you step into the rickshaw

Rickshaw fare to hike from October 2

Aurangabad, Sep 14:

Collector Sunil Chavan announced the decision to increase the fare of auto rickshaws in the district from October 2 in a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Passengers will have to pay Rs 26 for the first one and a half kilometers and then Rs 18 for every kilometer. Also, according to the new fare hike, passengers will have to pay an additional 30 percent for sharing (seater) rickshaws. After a meeting of the regional transport department, it was decided to revise the fares of about 23,000 petrol auto rickshaws in the city and 17,000 in rural areas. Earlier, the rent was increased in 2015. To determine the fares of rickshaws and taxis, the government appointed BC Khatua committee. After the committee submitted its report in 2017, the government approved it in 2020. The recommendations of the committee were not implemented due to the corona pandemic in the last 2 years.

In 2015, the rickshaw fare was Rs 14 per for the first 1 km and Rs 14 per for each subsequent 1 km. RTO Sanjay Metrewar, additional collector Anant Gavane, assistant RTO Rameshchandra Kharade, Deepak Meharkar, Motor vehicle inspector Nilesh Lokhande and other officials were present at the press conference.

Rules for auto rickshaws

Collector Chavan said, personal information along with barcode, photo will have to be placed at a place where the passengers can see it in the rickshaw. All documents have to be carried. Rickshaw drivers should not trouble tourists at railway stations and bus stands. Calibration of rickshaw meters should be done within 60 days from October 2. Rickshaw stands will be fixed at 96 places in the city. All fares, be it for short and long distance, should be accepted.