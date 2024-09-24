Now potholes to filled up in 5 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Many major roads in the city are filled with large potholes. Despite numerous complaints to the municipal corporation, little has been done. The state government has now decided to include the issue of potholes in the Right to Service Act, which means that potholes must be filled within five days of a complaint. In this regard, the state’s Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik has instructed the authorities. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth has also ordered his subordinates that the potholes in the city be filled up on priority.

Over the past decade, the municipal corporation has paved all major roads in the city with cement (white topping) using its own and government funds, with only a few roads done in asphalt. Through the Smart City initiative, 111 roads are being paved for Rs 317 crore. An additional Rs 100 crore is being spent to pave 36 roads from municipal funds. However, the surfaces of cement roads that are about a year and a half old are deteriorating, with the aggregate coming loose. The worst issues are seen in the Smart City roads.

Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik advised the civic administration to stay alert regarding potholes. Since the issue has now been incorporated into the Right to Service Act, potholes must be filled with special attention. There will also be consequences for officials who neglect their duties. Hence the CSMC administrator issued a diktat to implement the orders immediately.

How will the potholes be filled?

During the Ganesh festival, the municipal corporation needed to fill potholes along the procession route. Efforts were initiated to find a contractor to fill potholes using asphalt. A contractor was eventually found, and the dormant asphalt plant was restarted to fill the potholes. The biggest question remains: how will potholes be filled in the future?