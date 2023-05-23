Now, Robotic Scavengers to desilt chambers in city!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, today witnessed a demonstration of a ‘robotic scavenger’ in the Cidco N-1 sector on Tuesday afternoon.

The Supreme Court has prohibited the desilting of drainage chambers or removing choke ip by human beings. It has refrained them from stepping into the drainage chambers.

Besides, many municipal corporations like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur in the state are also using the latest robotic technology to replace human beings. Taking a cue from it, the CSMC arranged for the demonstration.

The Kerala-based private company gave the demonstration at a drainage chamber by removing the silt and choking up from it.

The civic chief underlined the need for more research into it. He suggested upgrading a few more facilities in the robotic machine. He suggested arranging for another demonstration after the upgradation of the machine.