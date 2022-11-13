Now, skyscrapers to come up in Cidco-Hudco!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Here is the good news the construction of skyscrapers or tall buildings, which were prevented so far, is now been approved in the Cidco and Hudco sectors. The state government has also allowed the builders and developers to utilise the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) in these sectors.

It may be noted that Maharashtra Government made radical changes to the Town Planning Act, a few years ago. It has permitted the construction of buildings up to 70 meters in height in the city. The government has allowed usage of 25 per cent 'Paid FSI' along with 60 per cent of ancillary. However, many builders and developers do not use 'TDR' and the 'TDR loading' has almost stopped in the old city in the last couple of years. Later on, the rates of 'TDR' dropped down tremendously and this made the 'TDR lobby' very upset and restless. For the past few days, this lobby had started pursuing the state government to allow 'TDR loading' in Cidco-Hudco areas and they got succeeded in it, said the sources.

“After the state's permission, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration granted permission for TDR loading in the Cidco-Hudco areas. High-rise buildings up to 70 meters in height can now be constructed in these areas. It would enable the citizens, builders and construction professionals to give more emphasis on using 'Paid FSI' than 'TDR'. Later on, they can use TDR as per additional need,” said the deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh.

Collapse of Infrastructure

The Cidco administration constructed the residential blocks in the 1980s keeping in mind the working-class citizens. In 2006, the Cidco-Hudco areas were transferred to the AMC. In the past few years, two to three-storeyed buildings were constructed on small plots of Cidco. Hence, there is severe inconvenience relating to the parking of vehicles, drainage system, water supply etc. If permission is granted for 'TDR load', then high-rise buildings will be constructed to some extent, but it is also certain that the stress and challenges regarding the supply of civic amenities will also be manifold in future.

Many difficulties in implementation

Cidco-Hudco areas were handed over to the AMC, but the property holders are still 'lease holders' as per Cidco records. The Cidco administration has not yet converted the ownership status into a freehold. There are a series of questions like In what way, the TDR of the city could be used in Cidco? Will Cidco maintain records of TDR? Will Cidco give NoC to use of TDR? Cidco administration allows one FSI, although the law permits to use of 1.10 FSI etc which remains unanswered, so far.