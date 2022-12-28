Now, students can choose 4-yr-UG degree course

Aurangabad: The aspirants of undergraduate courses will get an opportunity to choose a three or four-year degree course within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) from the coming academic year.

Currently, the university offers only a three-year UG course. Bamu decided to implement the new degree structure from the academic year 2023-24 following the decision of the University Grants Commission.

So, those students who have registered for the first or second year in current three-year courses like B A, B Sc and B Com can have an option of joining the four-year UG course. There are 380 UG colleges from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osamanabad have been affiliated to Bamu for the current academic year.

New structure to reduce GER

Talking to this newspaper, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that Bamu would provide the option of four year UG degree to students from the new academic year to reduce the drop-out ratio and improve Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education. He said that flexible learning and reducing the drop-out ratio have great importance in National Education Policy (NEP)

Students to get degree of intel standard

Dr Mohammed Raffey, the assistant director of HRDC of Bamu said that the new Curriculum and Credit Framework for the undergraduate programme will allow students to experience courses from multiple disciplines through a three or 4-year UG course program with multiple entries and exit options. “Most of the international universities across the world have four-year UG courses. Now, our students will have a UG degree of standard procedure. The new system allows for flexible degree options with single major, double major, multidisciplinary or interdisciplinary education, integration with vocational courses, internship, skill and ability enhancement courses,” he said.

How students will get certificate?

The students will be presented from certificate to degree with honours depending upon the completion of the course duration. The criteria for entry and exit in the UG course are as follows.

--A certificate will be awarded to students after completing one year (2 semesters) of study.

--A diploma will be presented on completion of two years (4 --semesters) of study

--A Bachelor’s degree will be conferred when a student completes three-year (6 semesters) of study.

--A Bachelor’s degree with honours or research will be presented on the completion of a four-year course.

Flexibility in PG courses

The PG course structure will be flexible.

--The second year of a PG course will be devoted to research for the students who complete three-year UG.

--A one-year Master’s course for students who complete a four-year UG course with research

--There will be an integrated five-year UG- PG course with an option to exit with a third-year UG degree or continue to the PG course.