Now, students to get copies of answer books via email

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, the students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will get copies of their answer books in their email.

Currently, copies of answer books are sent to the email of the college principal. The students do not get the copy on time many a time.

Senator Nana Godbole other raised the issue of answer book copy in the Senator meeting organised on Saturday. The decision was supported and approved by many members. As per the decision, the students will get a copy in their email while they will also have the option of seeking a hard copy.

The delay in issuing the copy was an injustice to the students. Senators said that the students did not have sufficient time for further process. They said that the new decision will help to save students time and bring transparency to the process.

According to the redressal system, a student applies for a xerox copy of answer books if he/she gets less than expected marks or has any doubt in the assessment. On getting the copy, they would have to get assessed through teachers and re-submit it with the university for the re-assessment.

Some of the important decisions taken in the meeting included the honorarium of answer books assessment will be deposited in the account of teachers directly and Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-6th should be conducted soon.Dr Yogita Hoke, Manoj Shevale, Arvind Kendre and other Senators were presetn.