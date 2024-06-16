Now, students to get full fee refunds for admission cancellation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, students of higher education institutes, including universities and senior colleges will get full fee refunds on cancellation of admission within the stipulated time, as per the new Fees Refund Policy-2024 adopted by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It may be noted that many educational institutions do not refund fees of students on withdrawal admissions after its confirmation. The UGC received many grievances from students and parents about the non-refunding of fees from higher education institutions.

Following this, the UGC recently adopted the Fees Refund Policy and instructed to all higher education institutions including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to implement it.

Box

When students can claim full fees

The students who take admissions and later decide to withdraw will get a full refund of fees.

For this, the students will have to cancel or withdraw admissions up to September 30, 2024, and they will get a full fee refund. A total of Rs 1000 can be deducted from fees if admissions are cancelled up to October 31, 2024.

Box

Refund after given schedule

For any admission schedule extending, commencing beyond or after October 31, 2024, the provisions contained in the UGC notification issued in October 2018 on Refund of Fees and Non-Retention of Original Certificates will apply.

The students can seek fee refunds for admissions cancelled after October 31, 2024, per the notification.

--Students to get a 100 pc fee refund if admission is cancelled 15 days or more before the formally notified last date of admission

--90 per cent fees will have to be refunded if admission is cancelled in less than 15 days before the formally notified last date of admission

--80 pc fees will be refunded for admissions cancelled 15 days or less after the formally notified last date of admission

-50 pc refund for admission cancellation in 30 days or less, but more than 15 days after formally

notified the last date of admission

--No fee refund on the admission cancellation of more than 30 days after formally notified of the last date of admission