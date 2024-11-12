Now, use of Marathi mandatory in colleges & university depts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) made usage of the Marathi language compulsory in daily communication and administration in the affiliated colleges and departments following the directives of the State Government.

It may be noted that the Central Government granted ‘Classical Langauge’ status to Marathi on October 3, 2024. Before this, the State Government adopted the Marathi Language Policy- in March 2024.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar issued a circular recently stating that all the academic and administrative departments from the city and Dharashiv campuses, Model College of Ghansaungi, Sattelite Centre of Ratnagiri and Social Work College should use Marathi in their correspondence and administration.

In the circular, it was stated that Marathi should be used in the main proposal, correspondence, remarks, notes, orders, and website by the Government, privately aided and unaided college principals, directors, department heads and displaying boards in Marathi.

Box

Some of imp points of policy

The university sent some of the points of Marathi policy to the colleges for implementation

--Higher education: Along with English, Marathi should be used in the administration of the colleges and universities of the State compulsorily as per the Marathi language policy that was adopted by the State Government through a Government Resolution dated March 14, 2024.

-- Use of Marathi in Government offices: The usage of Marathi language is compulsory in all Government and non-government offices, Local Self-Government Institutions, Government Corporations and granted institutions. Also, communication in the Marathi language will be desirable. It will also be necessary to put up boards in Marathi at the front side of each office.

--- As per State Official Language Act-1964, all Government original proposals, correspondence, notices, orders, and messages in the offices will be in Marathi. All types of presentations and signage at the office level will be in Marathi.