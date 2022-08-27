Now vaccine for Swine flu available

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Everyone is aware of the vaccines for the prevention of Corona, but very few people are aware that a vaccine for the prevention of Swine flu is also available now. However, now everyone is being administered this vaccine. Only people with low immunity and pregnant women are presently being administered. In all, 2,700 vaccines have been made available in the district informed deputy health director Dr Sunita Golhait.

Corona pandemic prevailed in the district for the past two years and now it has started diminishing. Now, the Swine flu patients are coming to the fore. Until now, 12 patients suffering from Swine flu have been reported, of which, 7 are from the city, one from Aurangabad rural, one from Paithan and two from Vaijapur. One patient from another district is also being treated in Aurangabad.

The government has started a vaccination drive for the prevention of Swine flu. But, preference for the vaccination is given to people with low immunity and pregnant women, persons with high blood pressure, diabetes, front-line health warriors including doctors, nurses and other employees.

District civil surgeon, Dr Dayanand Motipawale informed that this vaccine is given to pregnant women in District Civil Hospital. This vaccine is not new, but it is available since the outburst of Swine flu.