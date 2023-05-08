NRB Bearings caught fire in Waluj

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

NRB Bearing Company Ltd in Waluj industrial area caught fire on Monday at around 6 am. The articles in the storeroom and crimping department were reduced to ashes causing huge financial losses.

NRB Bearing Company situated in Waluj industrial area manufactures various kinds of bearings. The storeroom and the crimping department in the company caught fire at around 6 am. The fire soon spread everywhere and the workers and the officers tried to extinguish the fire, but could not gain control. The Fire Brigade on receiving the information rushed to the spot. Fire officers K T Suryawanshi, Sachin Shendge, Narendra Kumawat, Pramod Hajare, Santosh Mahale, and others tried to extinguish the fire. As the fire was massive the fire tenders from Bajaj Auto Ltd, Chhatrapati Municipal Corporation and Garware Company were also called. The fire was brought under control at around 12 noon.

The furniture, racks, wiring and other articles were reduced to ashes in the fire causing huge financial losses. The fire was brought under control after a strenuous effort of around six hours.

Some press reporters on receiving the information went to the spot, but the security guards stopped them at the entrance. The reason for the fire is said to be a short circuit, but the exact estimation of the losses was not known.