Nrityanjali dance programme held

Aurangabad:

The Nevpurkar’s Dhyas Performing Arts, branch of the Kalavardhini Charitable Trust Pune organised a dance programme ‘Nrityanjali 2022’ at Tapadia Natya Mandir on Sunday. The programme was held by the students on completion of Bharatanatyam ‘Mulgami’ course.

Sharvari Shivnikar, Mridul Deshpande, Sharvari Keskar, Grishma Kabra, Pratha Gandhi, Devashree Dabhadkar, Janhvi Trivedi, Bhumi Bhave, Gaurika Bokare, Aishwarya Sonwane, Shubhangi Kathar, Divya Dighore, Janhvi Deshmane, Vidisha Webakkam, Yashshree Mule, Sakshi Padalkar, Savi Magare, Ridhima Nandanwar and Shambhavi Kulkarni performed Bharatanatyam.