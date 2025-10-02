NSBT marks World Tourism Day with sustainability message

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT) celebrated World Tourism Day with a, headlined by MTDC General Manager Chandrashekhar Jaiswal, who urged students to embrace sustainable practices in tourism.

Addressing students, Jaiswal emphasized that sustainability is the key to shaping the future of Indian tourism. He called on youth to view tourism not only as an economic driver but also as a means of cultural preservation and social responsibility. “Tourism must innovate for impact, while respecting heritage and communities,” he said, linking real-world challenges with management principles. NSBT director Harshvardhan Jaju said that exposure to industry leaders and immersive events play a crucial role in shaping students into responsible leaders. “Such experiences strengthen both their academic foundation and their national responsibility,” he noted.