NSBT to meet demand of industries at senior level

Aurangabad: With a motive to pay back to society and set an ideal, the industrialists and educationists joined hands and ventured to provide world-class education at Mahatma Gandhi University - Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT) and groom the new age industry professional for industry 4.0, from this year.

The Board of Governors (BoG) including founder chairman of the foundation, Nandkishor Kagliwal, MGMU Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Dr Partha Ghosh, Dr Amarlal H Kalro, Dr Ulhas Gaoli, Dr Satish Ailawadi, MGMU Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and others were present during the media interaction to highlight NSBT's expert faculties and adequate educational infrastructure.

Kagliwal said, “This is an industry-led education initiative. It is an amalgamation of business and technology. We will promote techno-managerial skills and entrepreneurship skills of the students. Moreover, we will instil confidence and encourage them to become job-creators rather than job-seekers in future.”

Gaoli underlined the institute will help meet the demand for qualified senior-level managers and officers as of now we had to hire them from outstation. “The motto of NSBT is to impart quality education for all at an affordable cost. In genuine cases, the NSBT will provide concessions in fees, grant scholarships and may arrange for soft loans for a student (if he has a passion for education, but finance is emerging as a hindrance in continuing his education),” said Gaoli.

BoG underlined that NSBT will also encourage students to undertake research ensuring the progress and prosperity of Marathwada. The research could be on myriad topics like export potential in the region, growth of milk processing industries, agro-based products etc.

Selection Criteria

For UG courses, the aspirant should score at least 50 per cent marks in HSC and for PG courses, 50 per cent marks are needed at the graduation level. The BoG and executive director of NSBT Prof (Dr) Satish Ailawadi said, “ The aspirant will have to clear MGMU-NSBT Scholarship-cum-Entrance Test. The candidate will also have to go through face-to-face interviews. Based on his composite score, admission will be allotted. Besides, NSBT will have special batches for working professionals under the executive programme. All the batches will have limited intake capacity of students.”

“ Besides, we also have set up Corporate Relations Cell which has a network of hundreds of companies to ensure our pass-outs get well-placed in the industries. The degree and certificate of short-term workshop courses will be presented by MGM University,” said Ailawadi.