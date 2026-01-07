NSS camp of Sir Sayyed College inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A seven-day special camp of the National Service Scheme of Sir Sayyed College ‘Youth for Sustainable Development with Special Focus on Watershed Management, Waste and Development’ was inaugurated at Jatwada on Tuesday.

Lectures on different topics and various initiatives are being undertaken in the camp, which is being organised under the guidance of Dr Shamama Parveen (President, RECWS).

In his address, Kachru Darode (Sarpanch, Jatwada) emphasised sustainable development and the role of NSS.

Balaji Chandel, an officer from ATS who inaugurated the camp, urged the students to exercise caution while using social media.

Director NSS of the university, Dr Sominath Khade and Headmaster Jatwada school, L B Ghuge, were the guests of honour.

College principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed also spoke. Dr Mohd Azhar (Vice Principal) and teachers took efforts for the camp. NSS Program Office Dr Syed Zahir Abbas conducted the proceedings of the programme, while Nayab Ansari proposed a vote of thanks.