NSS special camp of Sir Sayyed College inaugurated at Sawangi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The special camp of the National Service Scheme (NSS) organised by Sir Sayyed College was inaugurated at Sawangi village.

Dr Shamama Parveen (chairperson RECWS) presided over the function. The inauguration ceremony began with the recitation of Quranic verses. Sarpanch Vilas Jadgale, former Sarpanch Shaikh Qadeer, deputy sarpanch Afzal Shah and former NSS zonal officer Dr Kaleem spoke.

The camp will include various activities such as cleanliness drives, eradication of Child marriage and superstitions, tree plantation, health awareness programs, and the Camp aimed at empowering the local community. The event concluded with the National Anthem.

NSS volunteer Nazneen conducted the proceedings of the programme Khulud proposed a vote of thanks. NSS Officers Dr Nayab Ansari and Syed Zahir Abbas took efforts for the event.