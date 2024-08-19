NSS volunteers of Deogiri College shine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Munaf Latif Pathan, a volunteer of the National Service Scheme(NSS) of Deogiri College was selected for the State Government’s ‘Best Volunteer Award.’

Similarly, another NSS volunteer of the college Vaibhavi Tawar was selected as head of a special guest interaction team of Maharashtra and Goa for a programme related to Independence Day to be held in Delhi soon. Both of them were honoured in a programme held in the college recently.

College principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, vice-principal Dr Aparna Tawre, Dr Ravin Patil, Dr Vishnu Patil, NSS coordinator Dr Sonali Kshirsagar and others were present.