NSSO organizes awareness camp on annual survey of industries

Camp held for industries in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), field operations division, regional office, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, held an awareness camp on Wednesday for industrial units and entrepreneurs in the city. The camp, held at the Goodyear South Asia Tyres Pvt Ltd training hall, aimed to educate participants about the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) and its importance.

Jayaprakash Honrao, joint director of NSSO, emphasized the crucial role of industrial cooperation in the survey's success. He highlighted how the collected data informs national income estimates, industrial structure studies, planning, policy making, and faster industrial development. Data on capital, employment, fuel consumption, raw materials, value addition, and GST are all gathered through the survey.

Sarjerao Salunkhe, joint secretary of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), and Virendra Gaikwad, plant HR head of Goodyear Tyres, also addressed the camp. They urged industries to support the survey and assured full cooperation.

Assistant director Harshada Chhajed and other senior statistical officers from the regional office facilitated the session. Representatives from over 25 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar industries participated in the camp.

The camp focused on familiarizing participants with the ASI portal and encouraging them to use the self-compilation option for timely return filing. Officers thoroughly explained the portal's features and addressed participants queries.