NTET mandatory for teachers in Homoeopathy colleges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) recently announced that qualifying National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) is mandatory for the post of teachers in Homoeopathy colleges of the State.

The NET will be conducted in October 2024 as eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor in Homoeopathy colleges of the country on the line of other courses.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy ensure access to quality and affordable medical education, and the availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals of Homoeophaty decided to hold the NTET for the eligibility of teaching post.

Eligible candidates as per the provisions in National Commission for Homoeopathy (Minimum Essential Standards For Homoeopathic College and Attached Hospitals) Regulations 2024 will have to qualifyt the NTET to become eligible for the post of assistant professor, associate professor and professor in the homoeopathy colleges.

Box

--The rationale of NTET is to produce teachers with the ability to deal with diversified students, impart knowledge, and expertise and exude mastery of subjects.

--Any person who desires to take the teaching profession for the first recruitment as a teacher on various cadres will be through the NTET test as per the commission’s norms.

Box

Structure & content of test

--NTET which assesses teaching aptitude, communication skills, classroom management, teaching, training and assessment technology, student psychology, and pedagogy.

--There will be multiple choice questions (MCQs) and every correct answer will carry one mark, with four alternatives.

--The test paper will consist of 100 MCQs in Hindi and English languages to be attempted in 120 minutes. There will be no negative marking.

box

--A candidate who secures 50 per cent and above marks in the test will be considered NTET qualified.

--The test will be conducted twice a year.

--The NTET score will be valid for a period of ten years from the date of qualifying.

--A candidate can appear any number of times to obtain an eligibility score