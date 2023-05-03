Nurse betrayed by boyfriend ends life

Lokmat New Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A nurse at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) committed suicide by injecting poison at her home as her boyfriend betrayed her in the relationship. The incident occurred at Jaisinghpura on May 1. A case has been registered against the accused Dnyaneshwar Kisan Pawar (36, GMCH area) with the Begumpura police station. The deceased has been identified as Kalpana Vitthalrao Jadhav (30, Nanded, Mohini Apartment, Jaisinghpura).

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother, Kalpana was working as a nurse in GMCH since 2016. On April 26, Kalpana went to meet her parents at Nanded and returned to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 30. On May 1 morning, her mother and brother came to her flat in the morning and they had some discussion. Kalpana then went to toilet but did not come out for a long time. Then her brother and mother knocked on the door, but there was no response from inside. Then they broke the door and found that Kalpana was lying and she had injected an injection into herself. She was rushed to GMCH in an unconscious condition, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination.

A case of abetment for suicide has been registered against Dynaneshwar Pawar. Under the guidance of PI Shivaji Tavare, PSI Sadhana Adhav is further investigating the case.

Paramour drags in love affair

Kalpana’s mother mentioned in the complaint that Dnyaneshwar and Kalpana were colleagues. He dragged her into a love affair and demanded sexual pleasure from her. However, instead of marrying her, he married another girl. Kalpana was under tremendous mental pressure since then. On April 24, Dnyaneshwar had insulted her in the hospital. She had sent a message to herself about this incident on her mobile phone.