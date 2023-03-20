Nurses, employees resume services in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The strike of the nurses, class - 3 and class - 4 employees continued on the seventh day of the strike on Monday till the evening. However, in the evening that it was announced that the strike has been withdrawn as a result the medical services in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and District Civil Hospital (DCH) were restored. The nurses and the employees resumed the services in the hospitals in the evening. The medical service will be continued as usual from Tuesday onwards.

After the announcement of the withdrawal of the strike, a meeting of the nurses was held at GMCH and later they joined the duties. The nurses at DCH also joined the duties. The official employees will join on Tuesday, the sources said.