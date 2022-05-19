Nursing College holds rally & seminar on Wold Hypertension Day

Aurangabad, May 19:

MGM Mother Teresa College of Nursing and Glenmark Pharmaceutical Company jointly organised a rally and seminar on Thursday to create awareness on World Hypertension Day.’

Director of Critical Care Department of MGM Medical College and Hospital Dr Anand Nikalje, administrative officer Prerna Dalvi, Principal, teachers and students participated in the rally. The rally was taken out from MGM Nursing College and returned to the same place via Connaught Place. Dr Anand Nikalje guided the participants on measures to be taken to avoid high blood pressure.

Dr Vishwanath Biradar, Deepak Khade, Chetan Biradar, Ashwini Jadhav, Deepali Idhate and others worked on the programme. Asmita Deshmukh conducted the proceedings while Jayesh Pathare proposed a vote of thanks.