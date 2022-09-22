Nutrition Accountability, Then to Now

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

Nutrition is that essential constituent which is responsible for sustenance of life. From an early morning bed tea, to the bedtime sip of water, everything has gained a different significance with changing times. The diverse trends and times have led to neglect of nutrition. Women from different eras presented following point of view about nutrition.

Nutrition is a science that deals with nurturing physiological needs. Nutrition does not only mean adding up expensive modified foods to diet. A vast predisposition of non-communicable diseases has come up due to lack of nutrients. Retaining proper health is impossible without improving the quality of the daily diet and taking the required amounts of foods. All this is possible by following our traditional food methods. Therefore, a balanced nutrition and positive health attitude are the keys to healthy life.

Dr Manju Manthalkar, Nutritionist

Nutrition at our times meant nature. All our foods had their high nutritional values, great tastes and were beneficial. In case of medicines, they were simply the spices and the grains that provided high nutrition, complete ability to fight all of the health issues. To us, every antiseptic meant “Haldi” and every pain relief meant “Sarso Ka Tel”. To the young kids, “Nutrition is not manmade, but a man is made by the nutrition.”

Sharan Lamba, Housewife

From our parents to our kids, we have seen the real nutrition jump to a reel nutrition value. Everything to us has been a fusion of the natural and the artificial components because with our growing age, all the things have taken an unnatural form. Our childhood ‘Haldi wala doodh’ cured almost everything, but for our children, ‘multivitamin tablets’ help retain health. In our past, nature was that nurtured, but to our future nurture is just to the nature.

Preeti Kaur, Homemaker

Nutrition is not by the food, it is by our lifestyle, our recreation, food habits, sleep schedule and mental health. During our era, it is really tough to find genuine foods and so the use of supplements has become an important part. To work out, we need proteins, for everyday requirements we have to have multivitamins because all that we have seen is ‘adulteration’ lacking ‘nutrition’.

Prishita Soni, Student