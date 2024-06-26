NVS celebrates International Day of Yoga

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School celebrated International Day of Yoga. In the Primary school, the day was observed by the students from Class I to III by practising various yoga asanas. The teachers turned instructors for the day were Vidya Podwal, Neha Chhabda, Sagarika Roy and Manisha Zambad. Demonstration of yoga poses like Tadasana, Vajrasana, Ardhachakrasana and Vrikshasana was conducted.

The students of grade 4 and 5 were given a brief introduction on the benefits of yoga and its deep rootedness with our culture. Instructors Deepali Nargolkar, Meena Madan and Arpita Jain conducted the session beginning with the Gayatri Mantra, followed by warm up and important exercises like Tadasan and Trikonasan. The session ended with laughing yoga and prayer. The entire event was organized and supervised by activity supervisor Geetanjali Basarkar.