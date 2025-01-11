Nylon Manja seller arrested in Indiranagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A nylon manja seller from Indiranagar, was arrested by Jawaharnagar Police on Friday evening.

Despite ongoing efforts to curb the sale of dangerous nylon manja, it remains widespread in the city, causing numerous injuries to vehicle drivers.

The police raided Shaikh Rizwan Nabi’s shop in Garkheda, seizing nylon manja worth Rs 5,000. This action follows a month of police efforts against the illegal trade. A case has been registered against Nabi, and the investigation continues. Authorities urge citizens to report such illegal activities to ensure public safety.