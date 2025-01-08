OBC Leader Hake semands Justice, SIT Chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a fiery speech on Wednesday, OBC leader Laxman Hake accused political forces of conspiring against the OBC community, using the brutal murder of Santosh Anna Deshmukh, the Sarpanch of Massajog, as a political pawn.

His remarks, made at a tribute ceremony for Deshmukh and Somnath Suryavanshi, who died in Parbhani police custody, sparked intense reactions and a heated political debate. The ceremony, held at Kranti Chowk, turned tense as Hake aimed at political figures like Ashhti MLA Suresh Dhas, social activist Anjali Damania, and others whom he accused of fueling the conspiracy.

Demand for SIT Chief Appointment for Suresh Dhas

The event, held at Kranti Chowk, saw an agitated woman in the crowd demanding that Ashhti MLA Suresh Dhas be appointed as the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Deshmukh’s murder. Hake echoed the call, adding weight to the demand. His criticism of the political figures who he believes are fueling the conspiracy against the OBC community was sharp and direct.

Targeting leader Manoj Jarange

As the crowd cheered, Hake aimed at Maratha leader Manoj Jarange, who had previously made controversial statements about violence. "Your weight is only 35 kg. How will you even enter someone’s house?" Hake sarcastically remarked, ridiculing Jarange’s threats. He also attacked NCP leader Sharad Pawar for allegedly ignoring the families of victims like Suryavanshi while visiting other regions. "Pawar doesn’t visit the families of victims in Pune but goes to places like Antarwali Sarati and Massajog. We can see what happens next," Hake said, hinting at growing political tension.

“We are people with swords”

The rally was charged with intensity as Babasaheb Batule, a prominent speaker, issued a stern warning: "We are people with swords." Batule criticized the government for "pampering" Jarange and warned the crowd not to follow his example. The speeches were a mixture of defiance and political condemnation, as leaders like Dutta Bhange, Balasaheb Sanap, and others joined the chorus.

Call for Justice in alleged assault case

The rally also saw demands for justice beyond Deshmukh’s case. Manisha Munde, an OBC activist, called for an investigation into an alleged assault on a tribal woman by Suresh Dhas and his wife. "We don’t take contracts like you. Stop playing politics," Munde fired at activist Anjali Damania, further escalating the political drama surrounding the event.

Paying Homage to the Leaders

The ceremony concluded with a solemn tribute to the late Santosh Deshmukh and Somnath Suryavanshi. Laxman Hake paid homage to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, followed by paying respects to the portraits of Deshmukh and Suryavanshi. A two-minute silence was observed in honour of the departed leaders. Activists held photos of prominent political figures such as Chhagan Bhujbal, Gopinath Munde, Dhananjay Munde, and Pankaja Munde, while chants of their names echoed through the crowd.

The political storm continues

As the investigation into Santosh Deshmukh’s murder unfolds, the political storm surrounding the case shows no signs of calming. Hake’s impassioned speech has ignited fierce debates over justice, political power, and the rights of the OBC community.