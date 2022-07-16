OBC organisations demand for scientific data collection

Aurangabad, July 16:

The present Shinde - Fadnavis government has taken steps for the caste-wise census of Other Backward Class (OBC). As per the observation of the Bantiya Commission, the population of OBC is 37 per cent. The recommendations of the Bantiya Commission should be rejected and census based on scientific process should be implemented. The system of identifying castes on the basis of surnames should be discarded, demanded several OBC organisations.

The officials of the organisations mentioned that for implementing scientific process for caste-based census of OBCs, district-wise co-ordinating committees comprising the concerned government officers - employees, OBC officials of various organisations, former and present officials of the local self government. The data should be collected through these committees by organising combined cadre camps. The officials working in these committees should be given the honorarium of around Rs 10,000.

Similarly, a state-level advisory committee should be established to check the work of the Bantiya Committee through the district co-ordinating committees.

The Maharashtra Rajya OBC Janjagran Va Sangharsh Committee, Bahujan Samajik - Sanskrutik Manch, Non-political SC, ST, OBC Social Front and others have made these demands.