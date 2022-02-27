OBCs will stand against Central government- Wadettiwar

Gathering of five lakh OBCs in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

BJP has created a vote bank by manipulating the OBC community in the state. But the BJP has now disowned the issue of OBC reservation. Soon the OBC community will stand against the Central government demanding reservation.

A gathering of five lakh OBC will be held in Aurangabad soon. Apart from this, a grand march of OBCs will be held in Aurangabad on March 14, said Vijay Wadettiwar, Cabinet minister for relief and rehabilitation and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Wadettiwar was speaking at a meeting of OBC cell of district Congress held at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. Wadettiwar said that Congress is not a party but an idea. If this idea ends, then democracy will end. However, those who used the language of ending the Congress have perished, but the thoughts of the Congress remain. The work of expanding the Congress party will continue. Wadettivar expressed confidence that the morcha to be taken out on March 14 under the leadership of state president Nana Patole would be a shock to the BJP. Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale, district in charge OBC cell Rajendra Rakh, MLA Abhijeet Vanjari, Chandrapur district president Prakash Devtale, Atish Pitale, Anil Malode and others were present.