Obesity in young children is a cause of concern

World Obesity Day: 40 per cent of children are obese

Aurangabad, March 3:

Obesity in children has become a serious problem. Obesity is on the rise not only in urban areas but also in rural areas and relatively poor households. The Aurangabad Pediatricians Association (APA) has observed that 40 per cent of adolescents are obese. Every year March 4 is observed as World Obesity Day. The problem is getting worse day by day due to sedentary lifestyle, lack of outdoor sports, craze for mobile internet, lack of consumption of home cooked food and lack of attention of parents.

What are the dangers

The longer a child's obesity lasts, the higher it grows to obesity in adulthood. If left untreated, it can lead to diabetes, high blood pressure, respiratory illnesses, heart disease, stroke, arthritis, and some types of cancer in adulthood. The risk of disease is increasing, experts said.

Major causes of obesity:

1) Obesity due to high calorie intake.

2) Obesity due to genetic defects. These include obesity along with mental retardation, impaired fertility and facial expression.

3) Defects in endocrine glands. Deficiency of certain hormones or overdose.

4) Obesity due to some brain diseases, obesity due to some drugs among other causes.

Obesity is a disease

First of all, obesity is a disease and everyone should agree. It is important to understand that the concept of obese baby is a healthy baby is wrong, said Dr Sandhya Kondapalle, secretary, Aurangabad Pediatricians Association.

There should be a concerted effort

With a concerted effort at all levels of family, society and government to address the growing obesity in young children, tomorrow's generation will begin its journey towards becoming healthier and more energetic, said Dr Rajshree Ratnaparkhi, president, APA.

Keep children away from junk food

Constant use of mobiles, junk food and no outdoor sports are contributing to the increase in obesity in children. Parents should send their children to play outside without fear of corona, said Dr Abhay Jain, Pediatrician.