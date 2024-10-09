Obituary:G. B. Parvatabai Kakade
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
G. B. Parvatabai Bajirao Kakade passed away on Wednesday at 3.25pm. She was the mother of the founder president of Sara Vaibhav Phase-2, Subhash Kakade. The funeral ceremony will take place on Thursday at 9:00 am at the Harsul Cemetery.