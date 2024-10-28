Obscene acts and assault: Two brothers charged after threatening local man

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two miscreants allegedly engaged in obscene behaviour in front of women in a local neighbourhood. When a woman’s husband confronted them, they assaulted him and issued death threats. Following the incident, cidcoPolice Station registered a case on Monday against brothers Kishor and Vijay Laxman Kasare.

A 36-year-old woman reported that incidents had been occurring in the N-6 area for several days. On October 27, around 10 pm, several neighbourhood women were chatting outside after dinner when Kishor made obscene gestures toward them, who made obscene gestures and lewd remarks questioning their presence on the street. The startled women informed one of their husbands, who confronted Kishor and his brother Vijay. The brothers allegedly assaulted him and threatened, "If you mess with us, we will kill you." Following the incident, the women filed a complaint with PI Somnath Jadhav on Monday, leading to a case against the two brothers. Following the complaint, CidcoPolice brought the two brothers in for questioning and served them a notice. APIBhausaheb Jagtap stated that they will soon be presented before the ACP for further preventive action.