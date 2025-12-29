Obsering surrounding events is research: Anil Sable

Lokmat News Network

Chhatraptai Sambhajinagar:

“Observing events happening around us, studying changes through careful observation, thinking critically about every aspect, and transforming small discoveries into major innovations form the true outcome of a science exhibition,” Anil Sable, chairman of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 53rd three-day District-Level Science Exhibition being organised at the Zilla Parishad PM Shri School at Ganori in Phulambri teshil on Monday.

He urged schools and students to carefully study the experiments showcased so that the purpose of the exhibition is fulfilled.

Anil Sable said questioning helps develop mature thinking and encourages innovation.

“Through inquiry and research, even cities like Hiroshima and Nagasaki were rebuilt after devastation. A scientific outlook is always essential for a developing nation,” he added. Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar also spoke.

Box

A total of 24 primary-level, 26 secondary-level projects and models, three projects by specially-abled primary students, two by specially-abled secondary students, three laboratory assistant projects, 10 primary teacher teaching-aid projects, and seven secondary teacher teaching-aid projects were presented. The exhibition will conclude on December 31.

Box

The inauguration featured a live demonstration of a combustion reaction using potassium permanganate and glycerin on a coconut. This experiment conveyed a powerful message that scientific concepts are not limited to textbooks but can be understood through hands-on experience.

Primary Education Officer Jayshree Chavan, Education Officer Arun Shinde, Ganori Sarpanch Sarla Tandale, headmaster Anil Deshmukh and others were present.