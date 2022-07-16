Observe dry day once a week to combat Dengue

Experts advise to drink boiled water, use full sleeves clothes

Aurangabad, July 16:

Dengue fever has been reported in urban and rural areas. Five positive dengue patients have been found in the district in the last one and a half months, while a large number of suspected patients are admitted in private hospitals. Since dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water, it is important to observe a dry day once in a week, experts said.

Waterborne and other diseases rise during monsoon. With the rains, dengue patients are being diagnosed. Various preventive measures are being taken by the health department that include house survey, deworming and fogging. Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Therefore, experts urged that preventive measures such as use of mosquito nets while sleeping, using full sleeves clothes, and observing dry day once a week should be adopted. During monsoon, water borne diseases like typhoid, cholera, gastro, diarrhea can be caused due to contaminated water. Diseases such as eye irritation, scabies, leptospirosis and others can also spread rapidly.

Do not eat stale and open food

Do not eat food kept in the open during the rainy season. Also, eating stale food can lead to food poisoning. Boiling water is important to kill pathogens. Along with this, medichlor, mother solution and chlorine tablets should be used at home.

Do not take fever lightly

Children and the elderly have low immunity. Special care should be taken especially for children under five years, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and the elderly. Healthy food should be consumed. Fever should not be taken lightly. If any symptoms of the disease appear, they should not be ignored. Medical advice should be sought immediately, said Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, district health officer.