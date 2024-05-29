Obstructors may lose properties for opposing water works: CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The laying of water pipelines is underway in different parts of the city by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), however, the nodal agency is facing opposition to the work in some areas. Hence when the administrator of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, came to know about it, he hinted at demolishing illegal properties of opponents creating obstructions in completing the laying of pipelines work.

The civic chief reviewed the progress of the new water supply scheme works on Wednesday morning.

It so happened that the effort was made to lay a pipeline of 20-feet wide road in Bambatnagar on Beed Bypass. However, one person strongly opposed them. The GVPR company claimed that whenever its staff reaches to lay the pipeline, the opponent with the help of 8-10 activists prevents them from doing work. The irony is that there is no alternate road available as well to lay the pipeline. In reaction to it, the civic chief hinted at demolishing the house of persons creating opposition to the work. He also instructed the anti-encroachment squad to compile their information and report to him.

A new water treatment plant (WTP) of 26 MLD capacity is under construction on the campus of the old Pharola WTP. The contractor of the said work has claimed that the work will be completed by May-end. Hence the civic chief has to complete it on priority or the bill of the contractor will not be released if the work is not done timely.

Biomedical Waste Plant on BoT basis

The civic administration will be inviting tender to scientifically dispose of the bio-medical waste generated from the hospitals in the city. The project will be launched on a Built-Operate and Transfer (BoT) basis. The company owing land either on an ownership or lease basis will be awarded the project. The annual expense will be of Rs 15 crore. Presently, Nashik-based Watergrace Co. is collecting waste from all government and private hospitals in the city. However, it is said that the company has failed to dispose of the waste scientifically.