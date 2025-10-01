Oct heatwave felt on 1st day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rains appeared in the evening of Mahaashtami in the Navratri festival. After that, sunny spells were felt throughout the day on Wednesday, the first day of October. The city felt heatwave today.

The weather department said that the weather would remain like this until October 5. The department predicted rain for coming Monday.

The maximum temperature in the city and its surroundings was 29.5 degrees Celsius today while the minimum temperature was 20 degrees. The humidity was at 64 per cent. The atmosphere was humid throughout the day. Light showers of rain fell in some areas around 3.30 pm.