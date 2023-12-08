Office assistant embezzles Rs 44 lakh from PCS firm

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Jawaharnagar police have booked an office assistant (of a private Company Secretary firm), Hariom Kishan Kharat (Mondha Naka) for embezzling an amount of Rs 44 lakh in absence of his boss. When threatened with action, Kharat returned Rs 7 lakh.

It may be noted that Manohar Ramrao Kulkarni runs the Practicing Company Secretary firm. Kharat joined the firm in 2018. In the meantime, Kulkarni fell ill. Due to illness, he was unable to walk properly and after sometime stopped going to the office as well. During this period Kharat was looking after all the office affairs and transactions. In the meantime, he got the mobile handset of Kulkarni which was registered in the bank. He replaced Kulkarni’s mobile number with his number and got it registered with the bank through the OTP process. He also installed the Any Desk app in Kulkarni’s mobile phone and transferred Rs 22.86 lakh into his account.

Later on, Kulkarni asked him to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank account. Kulkarni got the money by selling his plot on Beed Bypass. Kharat usurped this money as well.

Kulkarni was shocked when he happened to check his bank account details in 2023. He summarised that Kharat transferred Rs 37.86 lakh from his account. When he threatened action, Kharat with the help of his brother returned Rs 7 lakh to him.

Second incident to fore

Kulkarni was expecting to get Rs 30.86 lakh from Kharat. In the meantime, another case of embezzlement came to his notice. Kharat was supposed to pay Rs 1.92 lakh to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, but he embezzled the money. Due to failure of the money, Kulkarni’s firm was fined Rs 11.23 lakh. Kulkarni has lodged a complaint with the Jawaharnagar police station, said the investigation officer PSI Vasant Shelke.