Office-bearer of Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sakal Jain Samaj (SJS) will celebrate Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav with devotion in the city on April 21.

The names of new office-bearers of Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti-2024 have been announced. Nilesh Pahade was elected president of the Samiti unanimously. SJS president Rajendra Darda made the announcement of the office-bearers in its recently held meeting.

The names of office-bearers of the Samiti are as follows; Nilesh Pahade (Khandelwal Digamber Jain Samaj)- president, Ravi Lodha (Jain Shwetamber Sthanakwasi Shri Sangh)- working president, Megha Sugandhi-Working President of Women’s Wing, Pratik Sahuji (Agrawal Digamber Jain Samaj)-general secretary, Nilesh Jain (Shwetamber Jain Murtipujak Sangh)-treasurer, Amol Mogle (Saitwal Digamber Jain Samaj)-programme organiser and Pankaj Sakla (Terapanth Shwetamber Sabha)-secretary.

General secretary of SJS Mahavir Patni, treasurer G M Bothra and vice president of Samiti Lalit Patni, Jhumbarlal Pagariya, Anilkumar Sancheti, Kaushik Surana and others were present.