Office of Minority Commissioner sans staff

Chhatrapati Sambhaninagar: The office of minority commissioner which was established at Haj House one month ago is running without employees.

The State Government established the commissionerate in the city which is the capital of Marathwada. However, the required officers and employees were not appointed to run it.

The Minority Department implements many welfare schemes across the State. Minority minister Abdul Sattar got approved big financial provisions for the department.

The Government decided to establish an independent minority commissionerate some months ago to take out welfare schemes to the community. Members of the minority community welcomed the decision.

The biggest question was where exactly the Commissionerate should be established. Sattar brought the Commissionerate to the city. Now, the biggest question was space. The building of Haj House, built at Rs 30 crore, remains empty throughout the year.

Haj pilgrims need this building for a month. Therefore, the Government decided to establish the Commissionerate at Haj House in the Kile-Ark area. The Commissionerate was inaugurated in a grand function organised on June 26.

Even after a month had passed, the work had not yet started. Due to this, there is speculation rife among the citizens over shifting to another place. However, the officials of this department said that nothing like this would happen.

Appointment of officers & employees started

The Minority Commissionerate is set to open in the historic city. A total of 36 officers and staff will be required for the headquarters. There is a need to appoint 85 district-wise officers.

This process has started. Officers and employees will be appointed soon. This process will not stuck in the Model Code of Conduct for ensuing Assembly elections. Officers who are working in various departments will be appointed at this place.

(Moin Tashildar, Commissioner, Minority Commissionerate).