Officers inspect develop works for 6 hours; surprise to see caves premises condition

Aurangabad: The officers of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) with other Government departments inspected various development works being done in the city for the G-20 Summit delegation’s visit.

They were surprised to see the condition of the caves premises.

It may be noted that a delegation of foreign women will arrive in the city on February 20 as part of the G-20 Summit.

The delegation will visit Aurangabad Caves, Bibi-Ka-Maqbara and Soneri Mahal (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University) in the city.

The officials of the Government departments, including AMC, inspected the development works being carried out in the city through two Smart City buses for six hours.

All the officials were shocked to see the condition of the caves premises area which is under the custody of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). However, no officer uttered a word about it.

A series of meetings will be organised in the city on February 27 and 28 with the international women's delegation. For the past few days, a special emphasis is being laid on the beautification of the city. As many as, 82 works are going carried out by the AMC.

To take a review of the works, a convoy of Government officials along with AMC reached Delhi Gate on Saturday morning, initially. The condition around the door was very bad. AMC administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari instructed the officers to paint the grills and the door, clean the inside and outside of the gate, plant trees and develop a green lawn on its premises.

After this, they visited Rangeen Gate, Kala Darwaza, Naubat Gate, Bhadkal Gate, and Barapulla Gate. He issued the instructions to remove encroachments and clean their premises and shifting of electricity poles. The officers were asked to develop a garden, illuminate the gates and install LED boards.

In the last, the officers visited the Aurangabad caves. They saw trees growing around the caves and obstacles in the way of entry. They also found that no preparation was done by the ASI at the caves because of the visit.

Additional Commissioners B B Nemane and Ravindra Nikam, City Engineer A B Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner Somnath Jadhav, Rahul Suryavanshi, garden superintendent Vijay Patil, Deputy Chief Officer of Smart City Saurabh Joshi, Sanjay Rohankar from ASI, Assistant Director State Archeology Department Amol Gote and PWD executive Executive Engineer Yerekar were present.