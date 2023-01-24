Officers should guidelines of election commissioner: Sunil Kendrekar

Aurangabad: Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar said that every officer and employee should ensure that there would no error in the counting of Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections.

The polls will be held on January 30 while counting will be conducted on February 2.

He was speaking in a one-day training programme organised at the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday.

Assistant election officer, election centre chief, and polling officer attended the programme.

There will be 227 polling stations in the region while a team of centre chief and polling officers was set up. The training was imparted to officers and employees who will participate in the election in the first phase under the guidance of assistant commissioner Pandurang Kulkarni. This was the second phase of the training.

Election observer Shekhar Channe, deputy commissioner of general administration and assistant returning officer (ARO) Jagdish Maniyar, other AROs and district collectors of all eight districts were present.

Sunil Kendrekar said that the officers should perform the election duty as per the guidelines of the election commissioner.