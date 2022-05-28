Officials and staff in ZP become hard to reach

Work of common man getting delayed, expenses of crores of rupees saved

Aurangabad, May 28:

As the five year general elections of Zilla Parishad (ZP) could not be held on time, the State government decided to appoint administrators from March 21 on 25 ZPs and 283 Panchayat Samitis (PS) in the State including Aurangabad. Since then, there has been savings in honorarium, travel allowance and office expenses of office bearers and members. But the work of the common man is getting delayed as officials and staff have become hard to reach.

Due to cancellation of OBC reservation in local bodies, the State government had postponed elections. Administrators were appointed on ZP and PS. Since then, administrator Nilesh Gatne has been in charge of Aurangabad ZP. No standing committee meetings, subject committee meetings and even a quarterly general meeting are held in the ZP. Every year ZP officials spend about Rs 1.5 crore on honorarium and travel allowance, guest allowance and other expenses on members. So far this year, however, these costs have been saved. A senior official admitted that the pace of our work has slowed down due to lack of ZP office bearers and members.

Officers, staff are hard to reach

Due to the construction of the new building of ZP, important offices were shifted to different places last year. Since then, the officials and staff of these offices have become hard to reach for ordinary citizens. Also no welfare schemes have been implemented by the administrator.