Old Couple calls of agitation on assurance to remove encroachments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An old couple who started an indefinite strike in front of the office of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Thursday called off it after the administration assured them of removing encroachment.

It may be noted a senior citizen Rajendra Mulchand Firodiya (Plot No. 24, Ranjitnagar, Aamdar Road, in Satara Parisar) submitted an application with CSMC recently against illegal construction

being carried out by his neighbour.

He also submitted several remainders to different departments of the Municipal Corporation and met the head of the anti-encroachment section Santosh Wahule on January 6.

The complainant requested the officer to remove the encroachment. He also submitted photographs to support his claim on encroachment.

Rajendra Firodiya and his wife threatened to launch an indefinite strike in front of the civic body. Wahule inspected the site on January 9. However, no action was taken.

The couple launched the indefinite agitation this morning.

Different social organisations, friends and relatives of the couple also reached the spot in support of agitators. Santosh Wahule met the couple this evening and assured them of taking action against the encroacher.