Old man beaten by father-son duo

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

A father-son duo severely beat a 50-year-old man in Pandharpur area on Sunday evening over old rivalry. A case has been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station against father Ashok Sukhdhan and son Ganesh Sukhdhan.

Complainant Sanjay Shivnath Gaikwad (50) sustained severe head injuries and mentioned in the complaint that he was at home on Sunday at around 7.30 pm. Ashok and Ganesh Sukhdhan came to his house and quarreled with him over old rivalry. The father-son duo severely beat Gaikwad. Ganesh hit him with fighter on his head and threatened to kill him.